Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Beacon Financial Group Lifted Its Holding by $361,340 as Stock Declined; As Autonation (AN) Market Value Rose, Force Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $968,870

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 284,978 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1830.24. About 1.95M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 183,964 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Prudential Fin Inc holds 1.61 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 99,286 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 126,700 shares. 9,282 were reported by Cibc Ww Inc. The Ohio-based Victory Management has invested 0.28% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Artisan Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.34% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 4.88M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 20,695 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 432,923 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 110,996 shares. Intll reported 114,926 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 291,123 shares. 133,173 were reported by Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com. Invesco stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 129,771 shares. Botty Llc owns 11,516 shares for 6.13% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bancshares Tru Co holds 0.53% or 1,560 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Compton Capital Management Incorporated Ri holds 0.95% or 1,232 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Co owns 7,784 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Riverpark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,787 shares. Auxier Asset stated it has 121 shares. Of Virginia Va invested in 1,132 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 1.89% or 4,769 shares. Proffitt Goodson owns 997 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership accumulated 1.16% or 138,488 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 1.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 6,436 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca stated it has 726 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares by 161,728 shares to 92,173 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 30,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,176 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).