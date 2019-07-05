Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Beacon Financial Group Has Lifted Holding; United Asset Strategies Has Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $355,722

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,624 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 34,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $113.47. About 6.68 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan’s Daniel Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equity markets – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: JPMorgan $4.5b Debt Offering in Three Parts; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Letter and the Puerto Rican Surprise (Podcast); 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 242,762 shares to 88,253 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 58,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,443 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “‘We’re All In’: JPMorgan Chase Increases Detroit Investment To $200M – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed lifts London Whale-era requirements from JPMorgan – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “J.P. Morgan Partners With StatPro to Develop a Multi-Asset Portfolio Analytics Solution for Asset Managers – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. On Thursday, April 18 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,700 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was sold by Scher Peter. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Llc accumulated 22,555 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Girard Prtn Ltd holds 83,477 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.63% or 53,473 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 1.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alleghany De invested in 1.00 million shares or 4.81% of the stock. Strategic Advsr Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ing Groep Nv holds 2.84% or 1.29M shares. Argent Cap Limited Liability invested in 3.81% or 1.03 million shares. Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 0.09% or 31,137 shares. Mirador Lp holds 1.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,725 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 2.76% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capstone Inv Lc invested in 92,473 shares. Greystone Managed Invs invested 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Copeland Capital Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,853 shares. Affinity Inv Lc invested 3.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Itâ€™s Not Yet Time to Cash In On JD.com Stock – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s Mistake Is Shopify’s Gain – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Growing Number of Tech Giants Looking to Move Production Out of China – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GrubHub (GRUB) Stock Rises as News Hits of Amazon (AMZN) Restaurants Closing – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corp owns 93,237 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,400 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 467 were reported by Blue Chip Prns. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co reported 7,480 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser stated it has 8.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Mgmt Corporation Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 298 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 630,248 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 2.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,344 shares. 8,665 were accumulated by Yhb Investment Advsrs. Smith Salley Assoc holds 1.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6,029 shares. Reilly Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 1,061 shares. Buckingham Capital Management has 2.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,149 shares. One Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 913 shares.