Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Beach Investment Management Upped Position; At&T (T) Shareholder Sterneck Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 17,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 39,585 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 56,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 12.43M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 169.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $31.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.46. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY; 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associate Ct accumulated 13,423 shares or 3.92% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors holds 3.69% or 18,044 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Yhb Advisors Inc has invested 2.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgewood Management Lc invested in 3.73% or 597,997 shares. 447 were reported by Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Sadoff Inv Lc stated it has 362 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mawer Mngmt Ltd accumulated 21,153 shares. Td Management Lc invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer State Bank owns 6,027 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited reported 1,270 shares. Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 21,214 shares. Research And accumulated 2,448 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd Com invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 4.52% or 17,023 shares.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,765 shares to 3,765 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “XPO Posts Lower Second-Quarter Revenue, Scales Back Top-Line For Year – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ryder: The Bottom Isn’t In Sight – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.