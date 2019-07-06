Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Beach Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.39 Million as Stock Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Brown Advisory Has Lifted Position by $2.10 Million

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 169.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 16/05/2018 – Hiring experts say there’s been increased demand to poach from Amazon, while some managers are leaving due to burnout; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Over FAANG Decoupling Throne After Trump Zeroes In; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 20,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.59M, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield owns 905 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Axiom Int Invsts Ltd Liability Company De has 3.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trb Limited Partnership reported 6,100 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Anderson Hoagland & Co accumulated 8.19% or 7,898 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,317 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,665 shares. Burke & Herbert Natl Bank & Tru Co owns 443 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 93,384 shares. Notis reported 865 shares. Westwood Management Il reported 41,843 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roundview Ltd Liability Company has 1.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 592,710 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 177 shares.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,765 shares to 3,765 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,574 shares to 14,583 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 10,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,927 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graham Capital Management LP has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd holds 5,101 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 38,959 are held by Intersect Ltd Liability Company. Terril Brothers holds 1.38% or 43,252 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp Inc invested in 1.95% or 1.85 million shares. Country Tru Bancorporation holds 2.26% or 501,825 shares in its portfolio. Weik Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Investment Mgmt has invested 2.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Monroe Fincl Bank & Tru Mi has invested 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Noesis Cap Mangement Corp has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 146,439 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 169,040 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 16,260 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital Incorporated has invested 1.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shine Inv Advisory Ser accumulated 3,611 shares. Personal Advisors has 0.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M.