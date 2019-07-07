Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding by $2.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Weibo (WB) Stock Declined While Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Raised Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,810 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.81M, up from 11,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 16/05/2018 – Hiring experts say there’s been increased demand to poach from Amazon, while some managers are leaving due to burnout; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 12/04/2018 – Amazon’s Rivals Fear They Will Lose Out on Pentagon’s Cloud-Computing Contract; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 118% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.62M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 1.43M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weibo Earnings: WB Stock Walloped by Q2 Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: SINA (SINA) – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why SINA Stock Sank 36% in May – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Weibo – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo: Extreme Overreaction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Co owns 87,767 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 0.42% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Baillie Gifford holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 26,310 shares. Ftb owns 422 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 19,528 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Kbc Nv reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Kenmare Prns Limited Com holds 15,002 shares. Asset Management One Commerce Limited, Japan-based fund reported 13,219 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Sei Investments invested in 0.01% or 68,228 shares. Citigroup holds 285,836 shares. 164 were reported by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Northern Corp invested in 393,364 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 3,536 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 57,473 shares to 162,563 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 15,427 shares to 2,325 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,855 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Light Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.23% or 52,350 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 7,097 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Sky Investment Llc accumulated 874 shares. 1,061 are owned by Reilly Advsrs Ltd. Pinnacle Limited stated it has 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,271 were accumulated by Eagle Capital Management. Veritable LP owns 13,159 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 803 shares. Hillhouse Mngmt Limited has 2.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 1.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,413 shares. Wills Grp Inc owns 1.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,547 shares. General American Invsts accumulated 18,000 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 2.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap International Ca has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fishman Jay A Mi holds 18,513 shares.