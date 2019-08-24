Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Barton Investment Management Upped Stake; As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shares Rose, Beach Investment Management Lowered by $634,950 Its Stake

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 46,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.66 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 5,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 101,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc accumulated 9,545 shares or 0.51% of the stock. The New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 2.53% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Auxier Asset reported 21,025 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,633 shares. Beach Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.24% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22,416 shares. Addenda invested in 7,252 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Iowa Natl Bank accumulated 958 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 4.42M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Oppenheimer And Incorporated reported 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tekla Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.63% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 61,721 shares. Principal Gru stated it has 963,023 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Eastern Comml Bank has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa has 3,435 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

