Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Barton Investment Management Has Raised Position by $432,540; Wesco Intl (WCC) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.47 million shares traded or 151.11% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 46,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.66M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%: Rising costs and labor shortage may prompt other online retailers to follow suit; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mgmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 12,820 shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management reported 642 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Gladius Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 6,574 shares. Main Street Limited reported 7,714 shares or 4.37% of all its holdings. Mirador Capital Ltd Partnership owns 1,645 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 31,451 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Invest accumulated 287 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). East Coast Asset Ltd has 10.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,206 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 1.24% or 73,451 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 290 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 850 shares. 616 were accumulated by Violich Capital Management Inc. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd reported 98,477 shares stake.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 345,690 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $535.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 78,456 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.01% or 145,300 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 89,400 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested 0.05% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 17,883 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 4,258 were reported by Element Cap Management Lc. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 38,743 shares. State Street holds 691,941 shares. Howe And Rusling has 19 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 36,546 shares stake.

