Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Axiom International Investors Has Increased Its Stake by $21.45 Million; As Ventas (VTR) Market Value Rose, Heitman Real Estate Securities Raised Its Holding by $88.36 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 897.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.71M, up from 144,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.65 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 11,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 68,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.40 million, up from 57,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited stated it has 392,791 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. St Johns Llc reported 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orca Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harbour Invest Mgmt Lc, Washington-based fund reported 2,451 shares. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 4% or 136,000 shares. Drexel Morgan & invested 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Js Ltd Co stated it has 18,000 shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 6.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,504 shares. Bender Robert Assocs accumulated 7.37% or 7,999 shares. Old West Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 250 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,460 shares. Windward Ca has invested 6.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks accumulated 0.39% or 11,745 shares. Legacy Partners holds 2.36% or 2,805 shares in its portfolio.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8,120 shares to 12,810 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,948 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 512,836 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $46.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 264,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Limited Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 595,403 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 29,704 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 103,666 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.14% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 24,539 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 17,670 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc holds 3,400 shares. 479,222 are held by Natl Pension. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 2.52 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 2.15M shares. Franklin holds 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 46,819 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 18,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 74,760 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 0.99% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 40,049 shares. 146 are held by Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada.

