Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Atlanta Capital Group Has Decreased Its Position by $516,200; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Decreased Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $2.19 Million as Share Value Declined

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 3.83M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 290 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, down from 8,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32 million shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 29/03/2018 – TAX POLICIES NEED TO CATCH UP TO AMAZON: WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 726 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Menta Capital Llc has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,400 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.61% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 280,170 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 44,958 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.66% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Blair William Company Il invested 0.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.73% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 12,706 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 4,002 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 68,490 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP invested in 6,876 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Main Street Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,513 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.64% or 12,071 shares in its portfolio.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,773 shares to 12,808 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,162 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Gru Inc invested in 2.54% or 7,064 shares. Illinois-based Country Tru Natl Bank has invested 3.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.05M shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Meritage Port Mngmt owns 15,667 shares. Marathon Asset Llp stated it has 47,484 shares. E&G Advsr Lp invested in 0.79% or 1,009 shares. Taconic Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 6.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lazard Asset Management Limited has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers Natl Bank has 129 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Inc invested in 3.91% or 2,109 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 162 are held by Renaissance Investment Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lc owns 803 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership accumulated 556,710 shares.

