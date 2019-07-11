Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Atlanta Capital Group Cut Its Stake by $516,200; Ensco Plc (ESV) Market Value Declined While New Generation Advisors Has Increased Position by $1.02 Million

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 290 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, down from 8,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 6.18 million shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has 5,431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Moore Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Pecaut & Comm holds 0.06% or 30,000 shares. 511 are held by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.01% or 1.15M shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Blackrock owns 30.79 million shares. 43,960 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,000 shares. 423,690 are held by Glacier Peak Ltd Company. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 185,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 1.10M shares. New York-based Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.07% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 115,376 shares to 519,122 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Ensco Win The Waiting Game? – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ensco plc Receives Clearance from the General Authority for Competition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Pending Combination with Rowan Companies plc – Business Wire” published on March 27, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Ensco (ESV) Down 2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco slips as revenues hurt by lower utilization, dayrates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,547 shares to 12,162 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,680 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tanaka Cap Mgmt has 3.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 604 shares. The Virginia-based Courage Miller Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Partner Investment Lp holds 1.25% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap owns 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,510 shares. Macroview Investment Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 6 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,687 shares. Bellecapital Intll Ltd has invested 3.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 665 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.24% or 489 shares in its portfolio. Drexel Morgan And Com invested in 990 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 4.98% or 40,079 shares in its portfolio. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 748 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.02% or 44,980 shares. Ssi Inv Management Inc owns 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 900 shares. Ar Asset Management holds 0.25% or 376 shares.