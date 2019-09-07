Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Anderson Hoagland & Co Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined; Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Shareholder Rr Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding by $782,100 as Share Price Rose

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 156,495 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.09M, down from 159,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $318.02. About 228,973 shares traded or 26.16% up from the average. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,617 shares to 36,085 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Filament Ltd Co holds 681 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Bouchey Fincl Group Limited owns 640 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Com invested in 3.94% or 9,103 shares. The Pennsylvania-based West Chester Advisors has invested 2.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,231 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Indiana Tru Mgmt owns 374 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0.92% or 329,685 shares. Edgewood Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet Asset Management accumulated 264,137 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Stearns Group Incorporated has 515 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. Horrell Mngmt invested in 43 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Com owns 7,127 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,400 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Sg Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 81,663 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 42 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Limited Liability owns 23,323 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 3.19 million shares stake. Community Bancorporation Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 187 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 38,760 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated accumulated 981 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% or 269,626 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0% or 6,595 shares. M&T National Bank Corp invested in 8,068 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). State Common Retirement Fund holds 362,642 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).