Amazon. Com (AMZN) Holder Amalgamated Bank Increased Its Position by $3.94 Million; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Market Value Rose, Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $14.58 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 323,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 263,906 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00M, down from 587,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.56% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Amazon. Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 2,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 62,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.80 million, up from 60,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Amazon. Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,125 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Com. Cambridge Trust Communications accumulated 7,787 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 10,927 shares. The Texas-based Westwood Gp Inc has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Asset Mgmt One Communications reported 243,182 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.18% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Glacier Peak Cap Ltd invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Intact Management reported 39,700 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 180 shares. Aviva Plc accumulated 0.06% or 190,731 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 12,000 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 131,805 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 71,271 shares. Monetary Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bokf Na reported 12,742 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16M for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 60,800 shares to 92,900 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 47,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,861 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).