Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $44.50 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Share Value Rose, Lincoln Capital Upped by $407,750 Its Stake

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25M, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $130.01. About 2.02 million shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.17 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 140,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $58.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trivago Nv by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

