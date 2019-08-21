Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Allen Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Cut by $1.56 Million as Stock Declined

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 689.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 59,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 67,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.06M, up from 8,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 9,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 79,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66M, down from 89,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 5.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 404.28 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Technologies Inc. by 1,885 shares to 11,595 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 15,347 shares to 27,475 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,212 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.