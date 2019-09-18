Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Lowered Its Position by $329,382; Aurelius Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, down from 2,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 330,805 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 109% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 147% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $45.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 32,729 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability holds 74,983 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 372 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Principal Financial Gp reported 2.31 million shares. Daiwa Grp holds 0% or 13,169 shares in its portfolio. 8.57M are held by Wellington Management Group Llp. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 88,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 26,402 shares. Signaturefd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 5,989 shares. Zweig reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 377,655 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 332,318 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 284 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Ltd Co. 32,800 are owned by Seatown Pte Limited. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 3.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Foundation accumulated 22,826 shares. Northrock Limited Company invested in 0.21% or 381 shares. Churchill Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 9,599 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa stated it has 2.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 888 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, Eagle Lc has 3.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,239 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 0.23% or 1,247 shares. Signaturefd Llc invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Corda Invest Mgmt Lc holds 2,418 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Sol Mgmt has 376 shares. Crossvault Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 5.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH) by 12,196 shares to 325,284 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (Sc (SCHB) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (Cvx) (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.