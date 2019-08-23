Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Has Trimmed Position by $551,800; Tiger Management Has Upped Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO)

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48 million, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 1.45 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 21/03/2018 – ILG IS SAID TO EXLORE MERGER WITH APOLLO’S DIAMOND RESORTS:RTRS; 22/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup could face pressure to break up after rejecting approach; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF VOYA INSURANCE AND ANNUITY’S A2 RATING FOR DOWNGRADE; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 16/04/2018 – THE CARLYLE GROUP SAYS BEFORE JOINING CARLYLE, TAYLOR BOSWELL WORKED AT APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q OTHER INCOME 58.4M RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global’s Prop. Perpetual Pref. Units ‘BBB+’

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $49.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1755.97. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon Is Filming Its First Spanish-Language Original Series, Soccer Documentary `Six Dreams’; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 30,992 shares to 63,434 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,840 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Amazon ETFs Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Sweat This Temporary Weakness in Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Amazon – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.01 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 4.47% stake. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Limited has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,113 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 2,465 shares. Hartwell J M LP reported 20,025 shares stake. Ameriprise Finance reported 2.00M shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 450 shares. Private Mgmt Group stated it has 147 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Penbrook Management Limited Liability owns 2,650 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co owns 31,425 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar Grp Inc Inc owns 2,717 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,985 shares. Maple Capital holds 5,847 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Skylands Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 6,841 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions invested in 0% or 220 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Creative Planning stated it has 13,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 264,700 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 22,500 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs owns 24,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs reported 99,064 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 14,900 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 1,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Thornburg Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 631,004 shares. Tiger Limited Company stated it has 5.35% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Cap World Invsts accumulated 0.07% or 10.66M shares. Knott David M, New York-based fund reported 322,708 shares.