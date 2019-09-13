Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Holder Curbstone Financial Management Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined; Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Moore Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $2.31 Million

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 1.67 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.33M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 19.53M shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT RESOURCES INC FRI.V SAYS MARTIN MACKINNON APPOINTED DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, down from 2,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.29. About 1.34M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Time Numbers Exceed Loftiest Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 29/05/2018 – The group is supporting a shareholder proposal calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (Cvx) (NYSE:CVX) by 3,230 shares to 17,360 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (Sc (SCHB) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.91 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Should be in Your Cart Ahead of the Recession – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Capital Inc holds 6.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 600 shares. Centre Asset Llc owns 14,370 shares. Greystone Managed Invests stated it has 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillview Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 113 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 1.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connecticut-based Axiom Interest Ltd Llc De has invested 3.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dorsey Whitney Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,852 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 6.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 4,350 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Texas-based Highland Ltd Partnership has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 62,602 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 0.16% or 606 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Weybosset Research And Lc has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 297 shares.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.56 million for 38.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 140,000 shares to 585,000 shares, valued at $112.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Copper Prices, Analyst Confidence Lift FCX Stock – Schaeffers Research” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Copper Bounces From The Lows: Freeport-McMoRan And Indonesia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.