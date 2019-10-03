Amazon (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Pettee Investors Has Boosted Stake by $355,884; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Cambridge Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 2,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 129,546 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.17 million, down from 132,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $266.66. About 3.40 million shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 3 shares to 82 shares, valued at $26.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemung Canal Trust holds 32,037 shares. Lmr Llp invested in 0.02% or 2,083 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 141,918 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 0.34% or 2,211 shares. Adirondack Co holds 0.07% or 359 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Management Inc invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Haverford has 702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 610 shares. Moreover, Allen Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 21,562 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,500 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd accumulated 1,023 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Orrstown Fincl Ser has 1.93% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp reported 20,019 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Dana Inv Advsr holds 65,292 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio.

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14 million and $157.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana (NYSE:HUM) by 1,300 shares to 3,060 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,474 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactive Corp. (NASDAQ:IACI).