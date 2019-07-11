Amazon (AMZN) Stock Price Rose While Burns J W & Co Has Raised Holding by $544,680; Changyou Com LTD (CYOU) Holder Sensato Investors Has Raised Its Holding by $1.26 Million as Share Value Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 306 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 4,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $13.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2030.67. About 1.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 14/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising, and Prime subscriptions; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (CYOU) by 65.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 74,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 112,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Changyou Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 87,937 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 2.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10,200 shares to 130,537 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) by 81,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,966 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,484 were accumulated by Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp. Kj Harrison Ptnrs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,175 shares. 1,667 are owned by Garrison Bradford & Associate Incorporated. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 261,514 shares. Iconiq Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 666 shares. Hm Capital Llc has 1,227 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 6.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signaturefd Ltd owns 4,510 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 2.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allstate owns 29,354 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Natl Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated owns 3,351 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Noven Grp Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Ohio-based Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 1.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 258 shares.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

