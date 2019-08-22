Amazon (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Fiduciary Trust Company Has Decreased by $343,540 Its Position; Dover (DOV) Shares Declined While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Raised by $4.56 Million Its Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 49,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 351,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.93 million, up from 302,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 228,584 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 30,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18M, down from 31,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $9.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.19. About 1.59 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.34 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 2,765 shares to 24,797 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares to 67,937 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.