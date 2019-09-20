Amazon (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Pettee Investors Inc; Signalpoint Asset Management Increased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $332,083 as Stock Rose

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 100.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,998 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 3,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.49. About 4.24M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO ACCELERATE SHR BUYBACKS

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $33.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.8. About 3.28M shares traded or 1.07% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Wipes $50 Billion Off Amazon’s Market Value: DealBook Briefing; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Ltd holds 0.32% or 922,076 shares in its portfolio. Dana Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 3,850 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 1.22% stake. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc holds 0.99% or 12,825 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability reported 575,045 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Llc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 772,165 shares. Macroview Invest Ltd accumulated 55 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hudock Capital Gru Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 285 shares. Saturna Cap reported 18,487 shares. Pacifica Capital Investments Ltd Com invested 18.59% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hightower Tru Services Lta reported 57,045 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,404 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd reported 3,275 shares stake.

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14 million and $157.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,485 shares to 130,474 shares, valued at $18.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,957 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactive Corp. (NASDAQ:IACI).