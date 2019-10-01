Amazon (AMZN) Stake Held by Pettee Investors Inc; Mcrae Capital Management Position in Celgene (CELG) Cut as Stock Declined

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 109,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, down from 112,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.35. About 2.29 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/04/2018 – Celgene hunts deals to offset loss of Revlimid patent protection; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1734.6. About 1.90 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 25/04/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

