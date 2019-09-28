Amazon (AMZN) Shareholder Pettee Investors Increased Its Stake; Roper Industries (ROP) Share Value Rose While Swarthmore Group Has Boosted Position

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 942% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 23,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 26,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $354.63. About 426,831 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14 million and $157.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana (NYSE:HUM) by 1,300 shares to 3,060 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,474 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Co Oh owns 409 shares. Mcmillion Incorporated has 55 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cap Counsel Inc has 4,654 shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust Co has invested 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dupont Management has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Asset Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 292 shares. Globeflex LP accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Beach Invest Counsel Pa has invested 2.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fort Washington Inv Oh reported 3.38% stake. Sumitomo Life Insur Commerce holds 12,946 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru reported 0.31% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 2.72% stake. Kentucky Retirement System holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,259 shares. 759 were reported by Hayek Kallen Investment. Chemical Comml Bank owns 1.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,380 shares.

