Amazon (AMZN) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Lifted Position; Shareholder Mig Capital Has Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Position

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63 million, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 127.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.01 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was made by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 210,761 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Natixis Advsr Lp holds 346,269 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 9,468 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Horizon Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,083 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 7,659 shares. Lvw Limited Com holds 5,168 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 23,337 shares. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 369 shares. American Rech Mngmt has 45 shares. 8,153 were reported by Weatherly Asset Management L P. 79,415 are owned by Apg Asset Nv.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Sports Ambassadors bringing in Winning Results for Sporting Goods Sales – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Electronic Arts (EA) – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Upcoming Earnings Results Are Critical for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agree To Purchase Electronic Arts At $65, Earn 5.8% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 200,000 shares to 516,000 shares, valued at $31.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,392 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 1,453 shares. 1,390 were accumulated by Carroll Associates. 13,983 are held by Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 357,931 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Clough Ptnrs LP reported 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whitnell Co reported 625 shares stake. Private Trust Na reported 1.72% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 129,771 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 10,264 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 678,132 shares or 5.94% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications reported 163,755 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny stated it has 3.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Com reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).