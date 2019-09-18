Amazon (AMZN) Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Ecolab (ECL) Stake Maintained by Ami Asset Management Corp

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 214 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09 million, down from 9,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $22.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1799.6. About 1.52M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 44,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 287,075 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.68 million, up from 242,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $194.8. About 389,215 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 2.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Co holds 1.83% or 7,214 shares in its portfolio. Towercrest Cap Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 142 shares. Beck Management Limited Company has 4.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,029 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd owns 15,629 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.48% or 1.04M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated accumulated 4.15% or 41,300 shares. The New York-based United Asset Strategies has invested 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Asset reported 5,716 shares. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 0.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moore Limited Partnership accumulated 53,000 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Intrust Commercial Bank Na owns 4,112 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 1,052 shares. First National Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Round Table Service Limited Liability Corporation reported 730 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.80 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,179 shares to 25,933 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 17,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

