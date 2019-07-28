Amazon (AMZN) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Holding; Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Position as Share Value Declined

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 54,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 188,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06 million, down from 242,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51 million shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability invested in 466 shares. Barr E S And holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,105 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 2,054 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Nexus Inv has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department owns 950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 258,686 shares. Pennsylvania Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 560,876 shares. 192,081 are held by Dearborn Partners. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.53% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 206,109 shares. Whitnell And stated it has 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Oregon-based Ims Mngmt has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Camarda Fin Ltd Liability has invested 0.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lpl Lc reported 378,755 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advisors invested in 448,973 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,756 shares to 339,503 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 102,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares to 32,408 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,274 shares. King Wealth holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,969 shares. Captrust Financial has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adirondack Trust Commerce has invested 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Letko Brosseau & Assocs stated it has 325 shares. 2,659 were reported by Blue Edge Lc. Northern Tru holds 2.17% or 4.94M shares. Qs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bainco Interest holds 2.73% or 9,433 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Communications has 2.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Assets Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regent Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 77,719 were reported by Utah Retirement. Levin Capital Strategies LP owns 752 shares.

