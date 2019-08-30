Amazon (AMZN) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined; Brunswick (BC) Valuation Declined While Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lifted Stake

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 975,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.07M, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 551,373 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $13.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.74. About 1.89 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 08/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue:; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.68 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

