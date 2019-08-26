Amazon (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Peregrine Asset Advisers Decreased by $929,160 Its Position; As Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Stock Price Declined, Litespeed Management Increased Stake by $301,600

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 384,930 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 522 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 3,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $12.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.81. About 2.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT) by 17,372 shares to 63,486 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 29,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ).

