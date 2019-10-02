Amazon (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Pettee Investors Inc; Manikay Partners Decreased Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position as Stock Value Rose

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $25.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1710.63. About 1.65M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 900,310 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 24/03/2018 – RPT-Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 04/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Project Pipeline has ‘Unrisked’ Value Over US$15B; Avge Returns of 17%; 08/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PORT HEDLAND IRON ORE SHIPMENTS TO CHINA RISE TO 35 MILLION TONNES IN MARCH VS 31. MLN IN FEB – PILBARA PORTS; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Higher Oil Prices, Lower US Tax Rate Encouraging Interest

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14 million and $157.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,308 shares to 26,957 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 7,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,797 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moore Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Edge Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,364 shares. Boys Arnold & Communications Inc has invested 0.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monetary Mgmt Inc reported 4,760 shares or 3.46% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.14% or 263 shares. Hudock Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 242 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Harvest Mngmt reported 376 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,290 shares. Sigma Planning reported 16,165 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Vista Cap Prtnrs has 804 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,375 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 2.38% or 58,981 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Cap Mngmt accumulated 9,025 shares or 2.55% of the stock. Spirit Of America Corporation New York stated it has 121 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & reported 2,750 shares.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 93,750 shares to 281,250 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.