Amazon (AMZN) Holder Pettee Investors Boosted Stake by $355,884; Horan Capital Management Increased Its Wfc (WFC) Holding by $3.81 Million; Stock Price Rose

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Wfc (WFC) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 81,087 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 409,840 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39 million, up from 328,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Wfc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 16.86 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 86,940 shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 17,953 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Company owns 4,628 shares. Argi Invest Services Lc invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price stated it has 103,445 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.52% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 976 are held by Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Com Ca reported 10,520 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund has invested 0.8% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hartford Management stated it has 53,558 shares. Haverford Company has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) stated it has 40,618 shares. M&T National Bank stated it has 1.25M shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal" on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Crypto News: Wells Fargo's New Digital Cash; Franklin Templeton to Bring Funds to Stellar's Network – The Motley Fool" published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Wells Fargo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on April 11, 2019.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,114 shares to 271,719 shares, valued at $36.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cmg (NYSE:CMG) by 2,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,451 shares, and cut its stake in Fb (NASDAQ:FB).

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14M and $157.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,485 shares to 130,474 shares, valued at $18.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,957 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK).