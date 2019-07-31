Amazon (AMZN) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lifted Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, United American Securities Increased by $9.46 Million Its Position

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, up from 4,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $31.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1867.34. About 3.91M shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V has 2.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 8.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has 7,832 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 613 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Tn. Coe Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 3.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aspiriant Lc has 1,135 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd holds 1.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 20,151 shares. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 3.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22,578 shares. Hwg Lp holds 5.92% or 3,330 shares. Shelton Cap owns 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 61,516 shares. Athena Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Skylands Ltd Llc holds 1,400 shares. Moreover, Grimes And Co Inc has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Icon Advisers Incorporated stated it has 2,594 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Offers A Rare Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s Next Step in Grocery Could Hit Walmart Where It Hurts – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

