Amarin Plc Sponsored Adr New (AMRN) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Upped Stake; Celgene (CELG) Position Held by Empyrean Capital Partners Lp

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 942,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.54 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $98.57. About 1.87M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc Sponsored Adr New (AMRN) by 113.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 61,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 115,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 54,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corporation Plc Sponsored Adr New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 3.28 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold AMRN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 146.09 million shares or 1.54% more from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opaleye Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3.81% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) owns 200,000 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc has invested 0.08% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Raymond James Finance Services Advsr reported 221,800 shares. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 9,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0.03% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc accumulated 2,051 shares or 0% of the stock. Kings Point Mgmt reported 750 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 70,000 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 395,590 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.2% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 75,776 shares. D E Shaw & holds 148,595 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New 2019 Updates to the European Society of Cardiology’s and European Atherosclerosis Society’s Guidelines for the Management of Dyslipidaemias Incorporate Findings from the REDUCE-ITâ„¢ Cardiovascular Outcomes Study – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amarin Announces FDA Notification of Advisory Committee Meeting Planned to be Held in November 2019 in Connection With Vascepa® REDUCE-ITâ„¢ sNDA – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Magnificent 1356% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NLA Provides Amarin’s (AMRN) Vascepa With Yet Another Positive Recommendation – Cantor Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin (AMRN) and Sarepta (SRPT) Added to Citi Top 5 Biotechs List – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,032 shares to 226,868 shares, valued at $45.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) by 131,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt reported 6,241 shares stake. North Star Mgmt accumulated 2,610 shares. South State Corporation holds 40,101 shares. Magnetar Lc reported 1.88 million shares. Financial Gp invested in 0.45% or 60,000 shares. American Intl Grp reported 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). North Star Asset Mngmt owns 2,912 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 323,153 are held by Van Eck Corporation. Washington National Bank holds 2,922 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Lc has invested 0.51% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc holds 0.11% or 19,724 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Llc holds 4,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP holds 36.45% or 1.83 million shares.