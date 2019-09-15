Amarin Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (AMRN) Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Cut Holding; Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Its Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) Stake by $315,798; Stock Declined

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (AMRN) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 350,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, down from 370,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 5.19M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 15,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.75% . The institutional investor held 48,649 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 63,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Gladstone Commercial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 189,872 shares traded or 59.12% up from the average. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q EPS 6c; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 12/03/2018 GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL REPORTS $14.3M INDUSTRIAL PURCHASE IN; 30/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD); 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY

Investors sentiment is 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 14 investors sold GOOD shares while 26 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 10.37% more from 16.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delphi Management Incorporated Ma has 0.38% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 19,948 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Blackrock reported 2.33M shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Northern Trust Corporation holds 417,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont reported 12,535 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 49,673 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Montana-based Da Davidson Com has invested 0.01% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp holds 0% or 272 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc owns 403,644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) or 30,900 shares. Phocas Corporation stated it has 1,506 shares. Citadel Advsrs stated it has 78,264 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 93,900 shares.

Analysts await Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GOOD’s profit will be $12.75M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Gladstone Commercial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $53,429 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold AMRN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 146.09 million shares or 1.54% more from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 6,501 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited accumulated 36,942 shares. Frontier Mgmt Ltd reported 1.03M shares. Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.78% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Cetera Advsr Lc owns 66,330 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hendershot invested 0.06% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 53,240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 571,821 shares. Hood River Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.38 million shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 33,500 shares. Nicholas Investment Prns LP holds 0.75% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 419,457 shares. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 15,335 shares. Asset Management reported 14,650 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Emory University stated it has 1.8% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Pura Vida has 235,204 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 20,000 shares to 387,908 shares, valued at $16.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epizyme Inc Reg (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 434,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% negative EPS growth.