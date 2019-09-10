Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stake Upped by Hightower Advisors Llc; Community Trust & Investment Co Raised Its Stake in Tjx Cos (TJX) by $4.00 Million as Stock Rose

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 2643.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 39,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 41,156 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $852,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 5.27 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 3.55 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 43,957 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $71.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,492 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc Com.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 3,540 shares to 3,938 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 53,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,109 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

