Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stake Maintained by Apis Capital Advisors Llc; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Rose, Holder Dorsal Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 11167% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 6.35 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $78.16. About 723,981 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

