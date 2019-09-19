Amarin Plc (AMRN) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Stake; Northpointe Capital Has Trimmed Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake by $3.29 Million

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 84.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 27,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 5,141 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, down from 32,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.13. About 1.48 million shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (AMRN) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 41.54 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $805.54M, down from 43.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 3.42M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amarin Provides Overview on Growing Global Attention on REDUCE-ITâ„¢ Results and Cardiovascular Risk Management Beyond Cholesterol Management – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amarin (AMRN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amarin Corporation’s (AMRN) CEO presents at Citi’s 14th Annual Biotech Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “September is the worst month for stocks â€” and itâ€™s even gloomier after a downbeat August – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold AMRN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 146.09 million shares or 1.54% more from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Eulav Asset has 1.26% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 1.74M shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn accumulated 148,530 shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Gsa Prns Llp reported 0.03% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Fmr Llc invested in 701,531 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 9,249 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 27,400 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 71,865 shares. Cambridge Inv Research invested in 22,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 28,312 shares.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $14.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. by 591,189 shares to 995,082 shares, valued at $12.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aravive Inc. by 54,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc..

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Srb accumulated 4,025 shares. 12,927 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tarbox Family Office reported 22 shares. Leavell Invest Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). United Services Automobile Association invested in 0.02% or 71,535 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 9,115 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 766 shares. Cibc has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 14,612 were reported by Cambridge Investment Rech. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 386 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Community National Bank & Trust Na owns 0.09% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 3,834 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 6,200 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 0.01% or 17,454 shares in its portfolio.