Amarin Plc (AMRN) Shareholder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Raised Holding by $1.21 Million; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Todd Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 65.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 63,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 161,760 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 97,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 5.05M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP)

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 77,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 277,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.76M, up from 199,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Education Adr (NYSE:EDU) by 12,837 shares to 270,262 shares, valued at $26.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lvmh Moet Hennessy (LVMUY) by 43,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,343 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf holds 16,172 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Albion Gru Ut has 1.63% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Archford Capital Strategies Lc holds 8,665 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Thomasville Retail Bank has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Miller Howard Inc Ny owns 338,736 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company accumulated 191,997 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cape Ann Bancorporation holds 1,285 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Ameriprise owns 5.88M shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Intact Invest Management has 58,300 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,116 shares. River Mercantile Asset Llp reported 57,537 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hartford Financial Mngmt has 25,213 shares. Blair William Company Il has invested 0.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Home Depot Earnings: Is Trouble Brewing for HD? – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Amarin Soared Today – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 2, 2019 : AMRN, BX, TIGR, RBZ, AMD, TLT, SNE, TVIX, RDS/B, BTI, NIO, AUY – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amarin: Elucidating Bullish And Bearish Claims – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow gains more than 250 points on hopes US and China restart trade talks – CNBC” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold AMRN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 146.09 million shares or 1.54% more from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Management reported 25,347 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 148,530 shares. 206,978 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Dumont And Blake Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 22,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.45% or 4.42M shares. Td Asset Inc owns 208,568 shares. Oracle Investment Inc reported 21.39% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 53,240 are held by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co invested in 50,866 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Com has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 2,051 shares. Amer Century holds 126,472 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 2,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 143,469 shares. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 142,507 shares.