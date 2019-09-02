Amarin Plc (AMRN) Share Value Rose While Consonance Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding by $30.80 Million; Abner Herrman & Brock Has Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 51.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 40,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 119,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73M, up from 79,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 10.99M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.17M, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 5.00M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 2.21% or 38,155 shares in its portfolio. 1.12 million were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Sageworth Tru Communication reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 31.71M were reported by Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation. Insight 2811 Inc accumulated 9,355 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 1.25 million shares. Moreover, Daiwa Sb has 2.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vident Invest Advisory holds 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 11,779 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,748 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 4.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 72,357 shares. Stephens Ar has 182,606 shares. At Commercial Bank reported 13,150 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Com invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 65,784 are held by Greenwood Gearhart. Advisory Rech owns 248,474 shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,915 shares to 1,728 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,657 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).