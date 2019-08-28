Amarin Plc (AMRN) Share Price Rose While Venbio Select Advisor Has Boosted Holding by $48.50 Million; Overlook Holdings LTD Boosted Bidu Us (BIDU) Holding

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 8.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 2.82M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $104.25. About 1.21 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.06 million are held by Hood River Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Polar Llp stated it has 0.09% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 4.85 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 23,600 are owned by Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs Limited. Jefferies Grp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Clearbridge stated it has 2.66M shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Com has 33,500 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 109,557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Leisure Capital Management reported 0.17% stake. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.42% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Federated Invsts Pa owns 1.61 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Corporation holds 0% or 10,676 shares in its portfolio. Trellus Co Ltd Company accumulated 30,000 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 935,601 shares to 3.86 million shares, valued at $283.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc.

