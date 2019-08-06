Amarin plc (AMRN) Reaches $16.90 After 9.00% Up Move; Sasol Limited (SSL) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Sasol (NYSE:SSL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sasol had 4 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Bank of America. Macquarie Research downgraded Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. See Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $480.0000 New Target: $505.0000 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/02/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 1.43 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare CoThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $6.04 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $18.42 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AMRN worth $543.33M more.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. The company has market cap of $13.12 billion. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals divisions. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. The firm operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in gas and oil exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia fertilizers.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.04 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Amarin Corporation plc shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.26% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 70,000 shares. Monetta Ser holds 250,000 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability has 174,480 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 101,449 shares. M&T Fincl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 24,207 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 100,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd reported 0.1% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Northern Corporation reported 138,222 shares stake. Biondo Invest Advsr Lc holds 30,000 shares. Tekla Capital Lc stated it has 611,352 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Raymond James Services owns 230,528 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 9,442 shares. 59,000 are owned by Birchview L P. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc holds 16,000 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $439,525 activity. The insider Kalb Michael Wayne sold $439,525.

Among 4 analysts covering Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amarin had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. Stifel Nicolaus initiated Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Jefferies maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

