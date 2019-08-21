Amarin plc (AMRN) Reaches $15.90 After 9.00% Up Move; Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 2.00 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLNThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $5.68B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $17.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AMRN worth $511.20 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Playtech Ltd (LON:PTEC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Playtech Ltd has GBX 603 highest and GBX 425 lowest target. GBX 532.67’s average target is 38.32% above currents GBX 385.1 stock price. Playtech Ltd had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 12 by UBS. See Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add New Target: GBX 425.00 Initiates Starts

19/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 535.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 520.00 New Target: GBX 535.00 Unchanged

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 603.00 Initiates Starts

02/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 460.00 Initiates Starts

10/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 570.00 Initiates Starts

27/02/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

Playtech plc engages in the development and licensing of software products for the online and land gambling industries. The company has market cap of 1.19 billion GBP. The firm operated through Gaming and Financials divisions. It has a 4.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s gaming applications comprise online casino, poker and other P2P games, bingo, mobile and social gaming, land based terminal, sports betting, lottery, and casual and fixed-odds games.

The stock decreased 0.03% or GBX 0.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 385.1. About 745,468 shares traded. Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Amarin Corporation plc shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stifel has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Catalyst Limited Liability Company owns 0.18% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 245,000 shares. 9,442 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 76,172 were reported by Crosspoint Strategies Ltd Liability Com. 789 are owned by Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp. Birchview Capital L P reported 59,000 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Opus Point Prtn Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 16,641 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 143,415 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Prescott Grp Mgmt Limited holds 40,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Blackrock reported 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). West Chester has 59,792 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 411,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amarin has $51 highest and $27 lowest target. $35.75’s average target is 124.84% above currents $15.9 stock price. Amarin had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Friday, March 15 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

