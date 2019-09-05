Amarin plc (AMRN) Reaches $15.49 After 8.00% Down Move; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Sentiment Is 1.35

The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 2.46 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated PatieThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $5.53 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $14.25 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AMRN worth $442.64 million less.

United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 50 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 37 decreased and sold equity positions in United Insurance Holdings Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 15.87 million shares, up from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding United Insurance Holdings Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 23 Increased: 38 New Position: 12.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amarin Becomes Oversold (AMRN) – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amarin Stock Is Tanking Today – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amarin Announces FDA Notification of Advisory Committee Meeting Planned to be Held in November 2019 in Connection With Vascepa® REDUCE-ITâ„¢ sNDA – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amarin continues rebound, up 3% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trade On Amarin Weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Amarin Corporation plc shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 33,888 shares. Prescott Gru Capital Ltd Liability Company has 40,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Llc has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Raymond James & Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 171,133 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 41,156 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 76,172 shares stake. Endurance Wealth reported 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership holds 233,375 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 14,436 are held by Kazazian Asset Management Lc. Apis Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28.21% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 85,185 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested 0.03% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 78,670 are held by L S Advisors Incorporated.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amarin has $51 highest and $27 lowest target. $35.75’s average target is 130.79% above currents $15.49 stock price. Amarin had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the shares of AMRN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright. Jefferies maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) rating on Thursday, June 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $30 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. for 633,181 shares. Stadium Capital Management Llc owns 170,965 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashford Capital Management Inc has 1.34% invested in the company for 576,313 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 107,004 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $687,242 activity.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $565.03 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

The stock increased 3.81% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 31,388 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio