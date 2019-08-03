Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position Maintained by Consonance Capital Management Lp; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 492,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.83 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 10.99 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.17M, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 8.69 million shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc Llc invested 0.13% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Avoro Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 8.00M shares. 11,985 are held by Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fmr Llc stated it has 701,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 560,041 were reported by Invesco Limited. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc owns 85,000 shares. Rhenman & Prtn Asset Mgmt reported 370,800 shares stake. Tobam reported 2,200 shares stake. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Williams Jones And Associates Lc has invested 0.02% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Dupont Cap Management accumulated 35,570 shares. Jane Street Lc reported 0.01% stake.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $439,525 activity.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08M shares to 4.02 million shares, valued at $489.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.89M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inr Advisory Service owns 24 shares. Fil invested 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Buckhead Capital Ltd Llc reported 138,793 shares. Grimes & holds 120,960 shares. Stevens Lp reported 212,461 shares. Lifeplan Fin Grp owns 274 shares. Stack Mgmt accumulated 263,180 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,182 shares. Moreover, Ent Svcs has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 815 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc has 544 shares. Allstate Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Seatown Pte Ltd holds 1.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 190,000 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust Company has 6,227 shares. First Fincl In reported 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).