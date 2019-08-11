Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position Has Lifted by Apis Capital Advisors Llc; Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding Held by Profund Advisors Llc

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 11167% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 17.07% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 28.44M shares traded or 235.46% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 20,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 123,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 103,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.13M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10,160 shares to 62,796 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc by 5,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,680 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Adirondack Tru holds 2,890 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Llc owns 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 382 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Us Bancorp De accumulated 332,172 shares. The California-based Aperio Grp Inc Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tegean Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). New Amsterdam Prtn Ny owns 7,386 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank has 0.24% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 40,962 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,226 shares. Needham Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 9,000 shares. Bailard invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Orrstown Fincl Svcs reported 0.08% stake. Hartford Investment Management has 0.12% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 105,843 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 30,000 shares to 123,500 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,000 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

