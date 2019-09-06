Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position Boosted by Perceptive Advisors Llc; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Lifted Holding by $9.14 Million

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 68.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 223,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 546,296 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58M, up from 323,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $49.03 lastly. It is down 15.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (AMRN) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.79 million, up from 4.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 2.81M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116,152 are owned by Tiverton Asset Lc. Profund Lc has invested 0.03% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 1.27 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Eulav Asset reported 1.55M shares. Carlson Capital Lp has invested 0.09% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Daiwa Secs Gp reported 2,051 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 6,598 are held by Sg Americas Limited Liability Com. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 700 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3.75M shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Birchview Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.77% or 59,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 18,481 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 12,000 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 30,148 shares to 22,967 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 17,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,505 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Herald Investment Mngmt Limited invested in 0.26% or 25,000 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Limited Com reported 52 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.43% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 61,000 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership has 55,000 shares. 180,364 were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd Co. Brighton Jones Lc owns 7,424 shares. Cypress Cap accumulated 8,923 shares. Manchester Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 10,817 were accumulated by Shine Investment Advisory Ser. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 225,471 shares. Natixis holds 72,358 shares. Marathon Trading Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,059 shares.