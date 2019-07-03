Amarin Plc (AMRN) Market Valuation Declined While Baker Bros Advisors LP Boosted by $12.35 Million Its Position; Artal Group Sa Boosted Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Position

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.98 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 441,018 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 45.54% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 04/05/2018 – AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.63; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 02/05/2018 – Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | ivosidenib | N/A | 05/01/2018 | Treatment of glioma. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (AMRN) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 617,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897.05 million, up from 42.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 24.01M shares traded or 316.13% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80M shares, and cut its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Spark Investment Llc stated it has 84,400 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 4,100 shares. 5,392 are owned by Aqr Management. Parametric Assoc Ltd Company has 47,495 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 4,000 shares. Artal Gru holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 400,000 shares. Shine Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Asset One Limited has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs stated it has 3,431 shares. Axiom Invsts Lc De holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 17,847 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Jennison Associates Limited Liability stated it has 384,890 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 3.33M shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $31.51 million activity. STACK DAVID M sold 125,504 shares worth $2.26 million. 1.04 million shares valued at $18.49M were sold by Kennedy Joseph T on Tuesday, January 22. $3.40 million worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares were sold by Zakrzewski Joseph S. Another trade for 140,416 shares valued at $2.43M was sold by Ekman Lars. Kalb Michael Wayne also sold $439,525 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcclain Value Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.65% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Leisure Mngmt holds 0.17% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 9,870 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Opus Point Prns Mngmt Llc has 0.47% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 16,641 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. 148,837 are owned by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Orbimed Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 467,600 shares. New York-based Trellus Mngmt has invested 1.19% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Tekla Management Ltd Com holds 0.52% or 611,352 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 3.17 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 4.85 million shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc has 174,480 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.