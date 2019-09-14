Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding Lifted by Hood River Capital Management Llc; As Dte Energy Co (DTE) Share Price Rose, British Columbia Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 40.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 40,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 59,240 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, down from 99,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 865,955 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 17/05/2018 – DTE CUTS FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 63% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project a; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $5.57 TO $5.99, EST. $5.78

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 323,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 2.38M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.13M, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 5.05 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 36,131 shares to 592,315 shares, valued at $34.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 183,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,883 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Proper.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold AMRN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 146.09 million shares or 1.54% more from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 1,100 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 13,325 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Laurion Management Limited Partnership owns 9,088 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 143,469 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 66,568 shares. Highland Management LP invested in 0.13% or 115,500 shares. Rock Springs Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 4.53M shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. 34,590 are owned by Profund Ltd Liability Co. Td Asset Management holds 208,568 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.03% or 395,590 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 80,304 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 212,950 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Tech Lp has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $448,273 activity. Shares for $248,540 were bought by SHAW RUTH G on Tuesday, May 7.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9,101 shares to 251,123 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 24,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).