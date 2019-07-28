Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holder Birchview Capital LP Has Increased Its Stake by $380,000; Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Cut Stake by $405,000

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 5.96M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.22 million shares traded or 65.77% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13,620 shares to 70,622 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp Inc Com (NYSE:PEG).

