Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.39 N/A -0.38 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 21 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential currently stands at 80.18% and an $30 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Zealand Pharma A/S is $30, which is potential 17.60% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Zealand Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 9%. 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.