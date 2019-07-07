Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

As Biotechnology companies, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 29.62 N/A -0.38 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates Amarin Corporation plc and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that Amarin Corporation plc is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.6 and its Quick Ratio is 17.6. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Amarin Corporation plc and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35.75 is Amarin Corporation plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 54.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.7% and 75.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.